New director for Sligo Baroque Fest

Sligo Festival of Baroque Music are delighted to announce the appointment of Nicola Cleary as the new festival director.

Nicola is a violinist specialising in music of the Baroque period, and performs with leading

international and Irish orchestras.

She has played at the Sligo festival many times; her musical expertise brings a host of ideas for the future development of the festival, now in its 24th year.



The group are deeply grateful to their festival founder Rod Alston from Rossinver who created the festival in 1995, and established it as a vital part of the musical offering in the north-west and nationally, presenting high quality performances of Baroque music in a friendly and informal context.

Rod hands over to Nicola with the festival in good shape, supported by the Arts Council, patrons and sponsors, and the local community.



This year's event will take place September 27 -29, at The Model Gallery in Sligo.

sligobaroquefestival.com