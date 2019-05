Due to popular demand Lissadell Church is delighted to welcome back Phil Coulter next Wednesday, May 15 at 8pm.

All proceeds in aid of the church. Tickets available from Drumcliffe Teahouse, Liber Bookstore, Sligo, Grange Pharmacy, The Corner Shop Maugherow or by calling Heather on (087) 1655880.

