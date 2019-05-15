Leitrim Potter showcases new tower collection

The Leitrim Design House is delighted to welcome their Maker of the Month Bairbre Kennedy from Lichen Ceramics on June 1.



Bairbre is based at the Leitrim Sculpture Centre in Manorhamilton where she creates unique hand thrown stoneware pottery, as well as more whimsical pieces designed to bring a smile to your face.

Bairbre moved home to her native Leitrim to start her own pottery business after gaining a wealth of experience in London and working for some of Ireland’s most established potteries.



She grew up exploring the waterways of South Leitrim on her parent’s old Guinness barge. It gave her a love for the hidden small spaces found in sleepy streams and a curiosity for the shapes, colours and life – held within its clay and riverbanks.

Bairbre carried this curious creative nature into adulthood, going on to study at the much respected Thomastown Pottery Skills course in Kilkenny.



From there she went to work for Badger Hill Pottery and then Judy Greene in Galway. Bairbre also spent several years in England working for Hogben Pottery, also alongside Kerry Hastings, helping her design pottery for the Conrad shop in London. Now back at home in Leitrim and inspired by the lush landscape she creates colourful and light pottery bringing a hint of opulence to functional pottery.



Bairbre shares her inspiration behind her new Round Tower Collection: “The round tower collection was inspired by a remembered journey, a dream from an idyllic summer spent floating along the Shannon to Clonmacnoise. Arriving the way historical travellers would have, by the river but seen though the magical eyes of childhood. A remembered dream, filled with the stories my Dad taught me of the place. The love of history and place, the deep ties of our past through the things like round towers and Ogham that are unique to us, carved into the edges of stone and into us.”



Join Bairbre Kennedy at the Leitrim Design House on Saturday, June 1 from 2- 4pm where she will demonstrate her skills on the pottery wheel. Keep up to date with upcoming summer events on Facebook/TheLeitrimDesign House.com and visit The Leitrim Design House, The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim (071) 9650550.

