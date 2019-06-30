Saturday, June 1: What's on - Carrick-on-Shannon Carnival

The second day of Carrick-on-Shannon Carnival, Saturday, June 1 has plenty in store.

The Exploration dome is open from 12pm to 5pm at the Quays.

Children between 7 and 9 years of age can Design their own book cover in a free event at The Reading Room from 11.30am to 1pm (booking essential).

The Kid's Fun Day kicks off in the Peoples Park at 1pm with bouncy castles, slides, hip hop dancing and more.

Try out the Bungee Trampoline in the Peoples Park between 1pm and 5.30pm or test you passing skills with the Carrick RFC Passing Challenge from 1pm to 5pm.

Murrays Amusements are operating from 2pm to to late at the Carrick Indoor Karting track on the Leitrim Road.

Children aged three to 12 years can try their hand at Kids Sand Art at the Quays from 2pm to 6pm or enjoy a Tennis Club Fun Day from 2pm to 4pm.

There will also be a Busking Competition in the town. Register your interest in taking part through the Carrick Carnival Facebook page.

The HFC Brass band will be performing on the St Mary's Church steps at 3pm and later that evening Rock Starz will be performing from 10pm until late on Bridge Street.

For more details on what's on see www.carrickcarnival.com