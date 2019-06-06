Lots of events planned for Baby and Toddler month at The Dock Arts Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon this July

During the month of July The Dock would like to invite babies, toddlers and their parents to come and enjoy creative and fun workshops together.



Over four mornings on July 4, 12, 18 and 25 you can take part in a range of activities including music, visual play and even try out some yoga with your family.



Martin Brunsden has spent many aeons working all over the globe with a magnificent herd of musicians, actors, artists and babies. In this session on Thursday, July 4 ( 11am-12pm) explore the wondrous world of music. Imaginative soundplay, unusual instruments and gentle energy create a naturally participatory atmosphere.



Each encounter is an experimental yet always musically satisfying event, with the chance for all to contribute. Tickets are €8 per person.



The very popular series of baby concerts will continue with Tropical Babies on Friday, July 12 with performances at 11am and 1pm, presented in association with the Hawkswell Theatre, Roscommon Arts Centre and Carrick Water Music Festival. The concerts are perfect for children aged 0-5 years and grown-ups too.



The idea behind these concerts is to let babies and their loved ones experience different types of music. Stephanie Pawula, Lisa Cannon and Aaron Robinson will serenade us with ukuleles, percussion, and songs from around the world. Tickets are €6 per person.



The Visual Wonders Workshop on Thursday, July 18 will provide a creative space for babies (0-5 years) to explore.

Artist Naomi Draper designs wonderfully original and immersive activities and environments that keep both parents and toddlers enthralled in creative fun together. Call in from 11am to 12pm. These events have limited capacity and advanced booking is advised. Tickets €8 per person.



The Baby yoga class with Tara Killeen on Thursday, July 25 will involve some gentle nurturing moves for baby and mum or dad, with some soft songs and rhymes that promote baby’s brain development and key skills that baby needs to master in the first year of their life. Gross motor skills, hand/eye co-ordination, fine motor skills, get to socialise and have fun with other babies.



There are two sessions, 11am for age six weeks to crawling and 12 noon: for toddler to four years. Each session will last 30 minutes and tickets are €8. Bookings for this event can be made directly with Tara on (086) 1526833.



Full details on all these events on www.thedock.ie and you can book online or by phone on (071) 9650828.