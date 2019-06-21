Libraries to host Lego workshops, music, art and storytime sessions this summer as part of Summer Stars Reading Adventure

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring launched the Summer Stars Reading Adventure which will see story time sessions; book clubs; drama; Lego workshops; music and art sessions taking place in public libraries throughout the country.

The National Summer Stars Reading Adventure is part of the Right to Read literacy initiative that encourages children to enjoy the fun and pleasure of reading and to participate in a range of events and activities at their library.

Minister Ring said: “Libraries will deliver a programme of events for the whole family, such as story time sessions, book clubs, themed children’s activities including stories and rhymes, drama, Lego workshops, music and art sessions as well as sessions to support children and parents in using collections of children’s books, e-books and e-audio books for all ages.

“Summer Stars is free to all children and I encourage parents and children to go along to their local library and get involved.”

The programme is in its fourth year and the focus of the campaign is to support and co-ordinate children and families in literacy and reading development activities.

The initiative takes place in all 330 public libraries and is co-ordinated at national level by the Right to Read Steering Group, chaired by the Department of Rural and Community Development in collaboration with Libraries Development in the LGMA.

Also read: One hundred years on: Leitrim launches it's official list of WW1