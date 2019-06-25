Artists Get Together Club in Leitrim

Are you a practising artist in the area and interested in meeting other artists?

Then join others in the Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon for an opportunity to network and talk about your work to other creatives.



The get together will start at 10.30am with a networking session or a quick speed dating session where you'll get five minutes to chat with every other artist.

Weather permitting the session may go outside and have a walk around the town.

Feel free to bring an example of your work to share with others.

The event will be completed with complimentary tea, coffee and cake provided in the Jury room café.

You must pre-book your place



This event will be prioritized for Creative Frame members. If you wish to register with Creative Frame visit creativeframe.eu/register/

