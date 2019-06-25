Babies takes over the The Dock this July

During the month of July The Dock would like to invite babies, toddlers and their parents to come and enjoy creative and fun workshops together.



Over four mornings on July 4, 12, 18 and 25 you can take part in a range of activities including music, visual play and even try out some yoga with your family.

On Thursday July 4 from 11am Martin Brunsden will provide a music and stories workshop for 0 – 5 years olds.



Martin Brunsden has spent many aeons working all over the globe with a magnificent herd of musicians, actors, artists and babies.

In this session we will have the chance to explore the wondrous world of music. Imaginative soundplay, unusual instruments and gentle energy combine to create a naturally participatory atmosphere.

Tickets are €8 per person.

The popular series of baby concerts will continue with Tropical Babies on July 12 with two performances at 11am and 1pm.

Presented in association with the Hawkswell Theatre, Roscommon Arts Centre and Carrick Water Music Festival, the concerts are 40 minutes in duration and perfect for children aged 0 – 5 years and grownups too!



The idea behind these concerts is to let babies and their loved ones to experience lots of different types of music together. Do come and experience the magic of live music as Stephanie Pawula, Lisa Cannon and Aaron Robinson serenade us with ukuleles and percussion, and songs from around the world. Tickets are €6 per person.



The Visual Wonders Workshop on July 18 will provide a creative space for babies to explore. Naomi Draper designs wonderfully original and immersive activities and environments that keep both parents and toddlers enthralled in creative fun together. Tickets are €8 per person.



The Baby yoga class with Tara Kllleen on July 25 will involve some gentle nurturing moves for baby and mum or dad, with some soft songs and rhymes that promote baby’s brain development and key skills that baby needs to master in the first year of their life.



Quality one on one time with mum or dad helps baby to feel confident and secure in the world. There are two sessions at 11am for age 6 weeks to crawling and 12noon for toddler to 4 years.

Each session will last 30 minutes and tickets are €8 with Tara on 0861526833 .

Full details on all these events and lots more can be found on www.thedock.ie and you can book there or by phone on (071)9650828.