Wild Rose Festival launch in Manorhamilton this week

The launch of the revived Manorhamilton’s Wild Rose Festival takes places in Biddy’s Bar Beer Garden, Main Street on this Thursday evening, June 27 at 6pm.



The festival takes place in Manorhamilton from Sunday, July 21 to Sunday, July 28. The return of the festival is eagerly awaited locally, as well as by many people from Manorhamilton and its surrounds who are domiciled abroad and who will be returning home for it on last week of July.



The last festival took place in 1997. Prior to that time it was a major social event annually in Manorhamilton life for many years previously from the early 1970s.



The enthusiastic and vibrant 2019 committee has been working tirelessly behind the scenes for many months now on the preparations for the revived Festival, which will make a welcome return this summer.

It is expected that the Festival will have a massive programme of entertaining events for everyone in the community, as well as for the many visitors who are expected to throng to Manorhamilton for a great week of enjoyment plus friendship building for all who wish to be involved.

