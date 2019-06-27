Leitrim Design House celebrates wood and ceramics this July

The Leitrim Design House increasingly strives to showcase County Leitrim as a creative destination by nurturing and supporting local small creative businesses.

This month we highlight Roy Humphreys, one of our very talented makers. Roy is a self- taught wood turner. He is the 4th generation of the Humphreys family working with wood. What started out as a hobby for Roy developed into a business over a 20 year period. Using all native timber sourced mainly from the family farm, bowls, candle holders, lamps, tables and other interesting sculpted pieces are carefully designed and created in a converted granary beside Roy’s home outside of Mohill. Ash Alder Beech & Bog Oak being his favourite woods to work with.

Roy’s advice to those of you who may be interested in trying your hand at woodturning is sharp tools lots of practice and patience!



Another great reason to visit the Leitrim Design House this July is our ‘ceramic space’ where we welcome Kathy Mooney’s quirky and fun new collection of ceramic animals. After thirty years of honing her craft Kathy has developed this signature collection of unique quirky animals. Brimming with personality, ‘The Clay Menagerie’ will be on view for the month of July.. Although she lives and works in Dublin Kathy draws inspiration from childhood memories of her Granny’s farm in Wicklow. She works in white earthenware clay and uses very colourful glazes and underglazes. Each piece is individually crafted by hand from rolling out the clay to shaping the animals, resulting in each of the animals having their very own expression and personality. Each character is developed through a process of several rounds of glazing and firings.



This collection fits beautifully within the remit of the Leitrim Design House. We love to celebrate uniqueness and constantly seek out inspirational high quality craftsmanship. As with all of our collections in the Leitrim Design House, these original works may be purchased on deposit and paid off over a number of weeks.

For further information follow us on Facebook-www.facebook.com/TheLeitrimDesign Visit us at The Leitrim Design House, The Dock Art Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and discover 100 % Irish unique, handmade gifts created by local designers. T:0719650550 E:shop@leitrimdesignhouse.ie

Also read: Jimmy Gralton was a son of Leitrim who sacrificed so much