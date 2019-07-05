Leitrim Design House celebrates wood and ceramics

The Leitrim Design House (LDH) increasingly strives to showcase county Leitrim as a creative destination by nurturing and supporting local small creative businesses.



This month LDH highlight Roy Humphreys, a self- taught wood turner.

He is the fourth generation of the Humphrey family working with wood. What started out as a hobby for Roy developed into a business over a 20 year period.



Using all native timber sourced mainly from the family farm, bowls, candle holders, lamps, tables and other interesting sculpted pieces are carefully designed and created in a converted granary beside Roy’s home outside of Mohill.

Roy’s advice to those of you who may be interested in trying your hand at woodturning is sharp tools lots of practice and patience!



Another great reason to visit the Leitrim Design House this July is our ceramic space where Kathy Mooney’s quirky and fun new collection of ceramic animals are welcomed.

After 30 years of honing her craft Kathy has developed this signature collection of unique quirky animals. Brimming with personality, The Clay Menagerie will be on view for the month of July.

This collection fits beautifully within the remit of the Leitrim Design House.



For further information follow FB/TheLeitrimDesign Visit The Leitrim Design House at The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon.

