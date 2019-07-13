Ballygawley to stage first ever Country Music Festival from July 19-21

Sligos Biggest Country Music Festival will take place from July 19 -21 in the Marquee, Ballygawley Village.



Opening on Friday, July 19 is Jim Devine and Band plus support acts Vivian O Loughlin and No Regrets Band Jiving Competition. Tickets €15.

Johnny Brady takes to the marquee on Saturday, July 20 with support acts Ronald Anderson and Staring Down Comets Band Tickets €20.



On Sunday, July 21 Mike Denver with Michael Walsh and Shauna Mc Stravock play in the Marquee, Ballygawley Village. Tickets €20.

Speaking prior to the event, one of the organisers Cllr Thomas Walsh said “This is an exciting time for the community as every bed and bedroom is booked up. We have a chance to show case our area whist raising much needed funds for our community park.”

Gates will open at 7.15pm each night and there will be a shuttle bus in operation from Sligo town, Dromahair, Ballintogher and Collooney.



Tickets are on sale on www.eventgen.ie/ballygawleymusicfestival