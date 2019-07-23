Mohill gears up for Summer Festival 2019

Mohill is gearing up for an exciting Summer Festival from Thursday, August 1 to Sunday, August 4.



The festival opens with Joe Finnegan on August 1 at 11.15am.

Derek Ryan will take to the stage in St Mary's Church Mohill on Thursday night at 8pm. Tickets are €25.

On Friday, August 2 there are day activities before Eleanor Shanley and Mike Hanrahan perform in St Mary's church. Tickets are €20. You can buy tickets in Paul's of Mohill and Mulvey's Carrick-on-Shannon.



On Saturday, August 3 the kids will take part in the U7 and U9 blitz before the Children's Fancy Dress at 5pm.

Then The King of Country Music Mick Flavin will perform a free concert from Glebe Street car park at 8.30pm.

Mick Flavin is a big hit for a reason, he always delivers!



Sunday is a fun day in Mohill with a Family Sports Day in the afternoon.

Rock out to Late Nite Radio in Clarke's carpark for a free concert from 9.30pm.

