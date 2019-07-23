The Rooskey Heritage Festival kicks off this week and runs until Sunday, July 28.

The festival Marquee will come alive on Thursday, July 25 with a very special collaboration concert between the Roscommon Solstice Choir and the Ukephoric Ukulele Collective, a unique event which is not to be missed.

Renowned playwright Seamus O'Rourke will take centre stage on Friday, July 26 with the festival's first ever theatre production.



He will be performing his critically-acclaimed one-man play Padraig Potts' Guide to Walking, which will then be followed by a Monster Trad Session with musicians coming from near and far.

Saturday, 27 and Sunday, 28 will see a whole host of daytime activities between 12pm and 6pm, including a Food & Craft Village, boat and kayak trips on the river, and a fantastic kids zone with bouncy castles, face painting, storytelling, pet farm, birds of prey, and a kiddie disco.

The early evening will see local musicians showcasing their talents on the bandstand, as well as dunk-your-friends fun with the Unlucky Dip.

Headlining the festival on Saturday night will be the incredible Jimmy Buckley, with support by local band 4Degrees West.

Dancing shoes are required for a night you will never forget.

Closing out the festival on Sunday night will be firm favourites Late Nite Radio, after a storming warm-up by ukulele supergroup Manic Ukes.

Tickets and more information available on the festival website www.rooskeyheritage festival.com.