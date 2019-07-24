The Fureys play The Ballroom of Romance, Glenfarne

Pick up the Leitrim Observer this week and enter our competition for tickets!!

The legends of Irish music and song The Fureys will play a memorable concert in The Ballroom of Romance, Glenfarne on Saturday August 3.

Renowned for their hit songs I Will Love You, When You Were Sweet 16, The Green Fields of France, The Old Man, Red Rose Café, From Clare to Here, Her father Didn’t Like Me Anyway, Leaving Nancy, Steal Away and more return to the Ballroom of Romance, for what is expected to be a lively night.



The Fureys have been entertaining audiences worldwide for 41 years, and President Michael D Higgins attended their last concert in National Concert Hall.

The band was formed in 1978 literally by accident. George, Paul and Davey were playing in Denmark with their own band called the Buskers and Eddie and Finbar, while touring in Germany were involved in a road accident

When George and Paul got news of the accident they immediately travelled to Germany to be with their brothers.

They then decided that they should all be playing together and this was the start of the Fureys.

Inevitably changes have occurred over the years. Their brother Paul died suddenly in June 2002 and Finbar left the band in December 1996, however George and Eddie have continued to delight audiences on their tours and have released a new CD The Fureys…40 years on…To Be Continued.



The Fureys are responsible for some of the most stirring music ever to capture the public imagination.

Their folk based music has received standing ovations in some of the biggest concert halls of the world and they credit their musical ability to their parents, Ted and Nora, who were well known musicians themselves.

They encouraged their sons to play music from a very early age and there was live traditional music in their house almost nightly.



Their emotive songs stir many emotions ... tears and laughter, sadness and joy.

A Fureys concert is always a night to remember and The Ballroom of Romance is the perfect venue to listen, sing along and dance the night away.

Book your tickets on :(071) 9856831.

www.thefureys.com

