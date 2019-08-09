Creative writing workshop with Monica Corish

The brilliant Monica Corish is back for her second creative writing workshop at The Glens Centre.

Monica is an award-winning writer of poetry, short stories and memoir, and an experienced Amherst Method certified writing group leader.



She leads writing workshops and craft-and-critique workshops in the North West and elsewhere in Ireland.

Be inspired to write about the landscapes and borders, mythologies and megaliths of Leitrim and the North West for the Lunsa workshop.



There will also be a field trip included on the day!

The workshop called Lunasa will be held on Sunday, August 11 from 10am - 6pm.

The cost is €30 and you can book your place at The Glens Centre, New Line, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

on theglenscentre.com or call: (071) 9855833.