Countdown continues to Drumkeerin Community Family Festival

There are just a few days to Drumkeerin's fifth annual Festival which begins on Friday, August 16 in the Community Centre with Seamus O'Rourke performing one of his best productions, Padraig Pott's Guide to Walking.

The show will commence at 9pm with admission by ticket only. tickets can be booked by text or call (087) 2448642.

Saturday is Old Fair Day and this has been a huge success over its two years existence. There will be some new exhibits this year again.

Ocean FM will be broadcast live from 11.00am to 2.00pm. Street drama produced by Andy Redican follows.

There will be music from 4.30pm with Stuart Moyles bringing dancing to the streets and there will be much, much more to sample and enjoy throughout the day.

Read Also: Postponed Mohill Summer Festival events rescheduled for this weekend