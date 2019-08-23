Heritage talks on Annaduff’s ancient abbey site this Sunday, August 25

The Annaduff Ancient Abbey Study Group is hosting a heritage day event this Sunday, August 25.

The event starts in St Ann’s Church at 2pm and the study group wish to extend their thanks to Rev Linda Frost and the Church of Ireland community for their help.

St Ann’s and the two adjoining cemeteries are on the grounds of the ancient and once-important abbey.

The abbey is believed to have been founded in around 650AD by St Coimin Ea, Abbot of Iona.

The monastic site flourished for at least eight centuries and in addition to spiritual services, it provided hospital to travellers and pilgrims alike.

As part of the heritage day event there will be talks given by noted historians Des Guckian and Alf Monaghan.

Mr Guckian will be covering the geography and history of the ancient Abbey of Annaduff, while Mr Monaghan is an expert on the spread of ancient monasticism in Ireland.

This site is considered to be of great historical significance. It is recorded that Annaduff was visited by Ard-Rí Brian Ború himself in 1010-1AD.

Light refreshments will be provided on the day and after the talks, there will be a short visit to the medieval church grounds.

This church was built from stones harvested from the ancient abbey site.

Those attending the visit to the medieval church is asked to take great care, as a wall of this historic structure was blown down in recent times.