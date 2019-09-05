Critical reading and writing workshops with Gerry Boland

In this series of one-and-a-half-hour workshops based around the short stories of John McGahern, six stories will be read and analysed and dissected by short story writer Gerry Boland.



Group discussion will be encouraged and there will also be some writing exercises.

John McGahern was a master of the short story form and it is hoped that all participants will learn much about their own writing during this McGahern exploration.



Gerry Boland is an author and a poet, with nine published books, the latest being his debut collection of short stories, The Far Side of Happiness. He has many years’ experience of leading writing workshops.



The six workshops run on Saturday mornings from 10.15 – 11.45, commencing September 14. The cost for the series is €75 and booking is through The Dock website.

Also read: An historic day for Leitrim GAA