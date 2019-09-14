Learn the fundamentals of drawing in The Dock

If you have an interest in drawing and want to learn more about observational drawing, The Dock is

offering a comprehensive six week course.



Delivered by artist David Smith in five distinct sections that build upon each other over a six week period the course is designed to give participants a solid foundation in drawing from direct observation.

Some of the many topics and skills covered include; measurement; proportion, sighting and triangulation, the picture plane, ellipses and linear perspective, contour and cross contour, line quality and tempo, notan value drawing, parts of light and shadow.



This course will be focused on acquiring technical proficiency and the development of perceptual skills.

The course continues on September 21, October 26 and November 9, 16 and December 7 and 14 from 11am to 4pm.

The total cost of the course is €250 and a list of required materials is available to view or download from the Dock website at www.thedock.ie

David Smith is an artist based in Sligo.



He has exhibited in group and solo shows in Ireland, Europe, The US and Hong Kong. He has lectured at a number of art colleges including recently at the Savannah College of Art & Design in Hong Kong.

You can book a place now via The Dock box office on (071) 9650828 or on line at www.thedock.ie

