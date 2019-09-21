Developing and securing the future of Ladies GAA

The Kube games are all about quick thinking, swift movements and agility - everything that is associated with Ladies GAA!

Leitrim Ladies association are excited to present what is sure to be a fun-filled night of action with The Kube!

The unique fundraiser will be taking place on Saturday, October 26 in the Landmark Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon, full details of the games involved will be announced at the laugh night in Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo on October 6.



Each Leitrim LGFA club will put forward a contestant and they will play off along with and against some Leitrim celebs. There will be nine heats to complete but the winner will emerge with €1,000 cash and €500 for their chosen club or community!



This unusual night of high octane games is being held to fundraise money for the development of underage girls teams. Girls from across the county are taking part, learning new skills as well as exercising their minds and bodies. The interest across Leitrim is phenomenal.



Leitrim Ladies LGFA have U13 and U15 underage teams being developed around the county and U17s are expected to start soon. A new U11 development squad will now start training in Glenfarne, Carrick-on-Shannon and Ballinamore from October. The training will take place in doors. Over the Summer clubs had also been hosting very popular U10 blitzes.



New volunteers have completed foundation courses in coaching and have been Garda vetted. The County Board are also seeking out a new Development Officer to help progress GAA in U18s.



Leitrim Ladies are excited about the future of GAA in Leitrim, but they need help to keep games going as booking pitches and paying officials can be expensive.

Archway Products are the main sponsors of The Kube and any parties wanting to come on board as sponsors of the event would be much appreciated.



For further details please contact any county board member, call 0877963512 or secretary.leitrim@lgfa.ie

The Kube starts at 8pm on October 26 and tickets are €20.

