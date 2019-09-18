Get cultured around Leitrim this Friday

This Friday September 20 Leitrim will come alive with a host of free events

across the county, showcasing local talent for Culture Night 2019.

Ballinamore

The Solas Gallery provides an evening of art, music, song, poetry and film

between 7.30pm and 10pm.

Carol Anne Farrelly will share a Croiative selection of her own stories, songs, poetry, artist Gabrielle Flynn will do a Q&A about her exhibition on display.

Enjoy the short film by Padraig Conaty starring Seamus O’Rourke and the film by Athithya Kanagarajan, Dreams set in India.

Gerry Bohan will read Yau’d Wounder and Donal Moloney Martin's documentary will play after 9pm.



Carrick-on-Shannon

Culture Night at The Dock starts at 4pm with an invitation to a delicious selection of cultural treats such as fun and interactive activities including workshops, music, gallery tours, film and drama.

There will be music with Rhona Trench, Carole Coleman, Edel Rowley, Alla Crosbie and Enda Stenson.

Learn to use your camera on your phone for budding photographers. Assemble with visual artist and designer Vanya Lambrecht Ward a unique sculpture.

Enjoy short film screenings and Q&As.



Carrick native and Irish Times journalist Ronan McGreevy is interviewed by Orlagh Kelly at The Reading Room Bookshop in Carrick -on-Shannon, on the Books that Made Me between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, and free films are on show at Carrick Cineplex, with the animated film The Breadwinner at 5pm, followed by Rosie, written by Roddy Doyle, at 7pm, Finish the evening by enjoying live music in the café.



There’s a chance to be creative at the Leitrim Design House, where Kate Murtagh Sheridan will teach you to make and use your own paint from 4-5.30pm.



St George’s Heritage and Visitor Centre hosts a concert with the Mulligan Sisters from Co Longford with songs ranging from opera, musical theatre and traditional between from 7.30pm.



Also in Carrick, the Olive Tree Café in the Market Yard is your destination for an evening of live music and song and food between 7pm and 8.30pm. Curated by alt folk duo The Shrine of St Lachtain’s Arm with special guest Colin Beggan

Carrigallen

The Corn Mill Theatre in Carrigallen are celebrating their 30th anniversary between 8pm and 9.30pm with a look through the theatre’s history and archive as well as a sneak peek at their next production.

Dromahair

The Rabbits Riot are bringing their audience across the water with a night cruise on the Rose of Inisfree, departing from Parkes Castle, with poetry and song as you travel towards the lands of the fairies. This event is fully booked out.

Drumsna

Drumsna Culture Night will showcase local music, song and dance from the region from 7pm.

Glenfarne

Fans of traditional music can head to The Rainbow Ballroom of Romancewhich presents a night of Irish music and culture between 7pm and 10pm.

Manorhamilton

In the Leitrim Sculpture Centre artist Sandra Corrigan Breathnach presents Traces in collaboration with members of The Kilgar Group, the Women Centre, the 24/7 Carers Group, the National Learning Centre and artists and musicians from Manorhamilton between 6-8pm.



The Sculpture Centre will also be demonstrating their main technical processes including Blacksmithing, Hot Metal Casting, Mouldmaking, Woodturning, Stone Lettercutting, Ceramics and Silversmithing from 5pm. All accompanied by locally produced food, refreshments and music.



Across at The Glens Centre there is a songwriting workshop in Irish with Rónan Ó Snodaigh from Kila between 4-6pm and from 12pm till 6pm, Little John Nee, in collaboration with the North Leitrim Men’s Group, presents Rain Shed, inspired by the artist’s love of Leitrim rust, a short sound and light sculpture where it may be raining but it smells like Summer.

Also in Manorhamilton Library an evening of poetry and music with Stephen Murphy and Claire Maguire should be entertaining from 7pm.

Mohill

Design your own Canvas Bag with Hullabaloo at Mohill Library between 7pm and 8.30pm. Just bring your own canvas shopping bag and get ready to decorate!



So start planning your evening now and remember, everything is free! Full details on www.culturenight.ie.

Culture Night is brought to you by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the Creative Ireland Programme in partnership with Leitrim County Council.

Also read: Eslin Community first responders launch in Leitrim