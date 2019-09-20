Seamus O'Rourke returns in new play An Ogeous Brose

Big Guerilla Productions present An Ogeous Brose by John McManus at The Dock, next Wednesday, September 25 at 8pm.



Seamus O’Rourke has teamed up with John McManus before to bring us – The Quare Land, Danger Money and The Cavan Curse. All the people, and there were many, who saw those productions will be delighted to hear that their partnership continues with another McManus classic in Ogeous Brose and it is coming to The Dock, Carrick-on -Shannon for one night only next Wednesday.

So what have this productive pair got in store for us this time?



A grumpy builder, (O’Rourke) and his young enthusiastic labourer (Charlie McGuinness) arrive on Mogue’s Island to dig a grave in the depths of winter. It’s cold and eerie and full of myth. The more they dig, the more they realise that this was not such a good idea.

Have Barney Bellew and Hector Hoctor really got something in common? Well, it just might be that they are both entangled in an ancient curse.

An Ogeous Brose is scary and funny in equal measure. You can expect the unexpected and to be thoroughly entertained on a great night out!



Tickets cost €18 and are on sale now on (071)9650828 or online at www.thedock.ie

