Bia Bundoran to showcase varied food and drink offering in town

The weather looks good for the weekend - so why not head to Bundoran?

A brand new food and drink festival, Bia Bundoran, is set to take place in the seaside town this weekend, from Friday September 20th to Sunday September 22nd 2019.

Author, broadcaster, award winning celebrity chef and chef/proprietor of the newly restored Foyle Hotel in Moville, Brian McDermott will officially open the Bia Bundoran Food & Drink Festival this Friday evening.

Brian McDermott said:"I'm delighted to be invited to officially open the inaugural Bia Bundoran Food & Drink Festival. Food tourism is such an important aspect of the offering of county Donegal and the more great events like Bia Bundoran that exist to promote the wonderful range of food and drink available the length and breadth of the county, the better. Having travelled the world talking about food, it's always nice to get home and offer the support to our own community."

Announced last January as part of the new season for Discover Bundoran, the food & drink festival will celebrate and showcase the wide and varied range of food and drink available in the town. The festival will form part of the national offering from Failte Ireland’s “Taste The Island” initiative.

Many of the Bundoran food providers will present special offers and discounts on their menus or dishes, while others will host special events across the weekend to highlight the fact that diners need not wander too far in search of tasty cuisine. Events include wine tasting at Fitzgerald’s Bistro, a food and foto tour whereby participants can learn how to take better photos of their food for social media, a gin master class with an expert from the Sliabh Liag distillery, a tour of the community garden to learn what grows in Bundoran and a family friendly foraging talk with Forager Fred.

Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth who is coordinating the event said "there’s a huge demand for food events and it’s been something that has been missing from the Calendar of Events for some time now. We have been delighted with the enthusiasm shown by the various food providers in Bundoran who have embraced the need for this type of event. We are blessed with so many food and drink offerings in the town from home grown and home baked goods to specialised coffee shops and quirky cafes that offer a wonderful choice to residents and visitors alike. We look forward to seeing everyone for our first Bia Bundoran weekend this September."

The weekend will also see the launch of the limited edition Roguey Pale Ale from Ballyshannon. Based Donegal Brewing Company named after the popular bracing cliffside walk in Bundoran.

Many of the events require pre-booking and information on these can be found on the website www.discoverbundoran.com/bia where a copy of the festival programme can also be downloaded. Information will also be available in all participating venues.

