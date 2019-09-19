Tickets go on sale tomorrow for Dublin Zoo Wild Lights

Wild Lights, the award winning light spectacular returns to Dublin Zoo this winter, this time debuting a brand-new theme! Back and better than ever, visitors will be blown away as their favourite Stories, Myths and Legends are brought to life through a series of giant custom-made silk lanterns made specifically for Dublin Zoo’s Wild Lights. This magical theme, which showcases animals in literature, is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of the young and old alike with a number of classic childhood favourites, as well as traditional Irish folklore characters, illuminating brightly throughout the Zoo.

From Peter Pan, the Jungle Book, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, guests will be in total awe when they see their favourite childhood storybook heroes come alive in the form of stunning, illuminated handmade lanterns. Fairy-tales and well-known nursery rhyme characters will also make an appearance throughout the festival of light including Jack and the Beanstalk and The Ugly Duckling.

Fans of Irish history won’t be disappointed as ancient Irish myths will be given a 21st century lease of life through the dazzling silk lanterns of the Wild Lights. Event goers will be amazed with the stunning light portrayals of Tir na nOg, the Children of Lir and the Salmon of Knowledge.

As well as showcasing animals in literature, Wild Lights 2019 celebrates wildlife past and present with the Tree of Life marking how critical conservation is in preventing more animal species becoming extinct.

In addition to the over a thousand breath-taking, illuminated lanterns that will transform Dublin Zoo into an enchanted wonderland as darkness falls, guests will be able to enjoy live Chinese performers and treat themselves to tasty treats from the various food stalls on site.

Wild Lights will open to the public on Friday, 1st November running from 5pm-9pm until Sunday, 5th January. Throughout November, Wild Lights will be open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening. From 1st December until 5th January, opening times will be extended to seven days a week (excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day).

Tickets

Tickets to Wild Lights go on sale on Friday, 20th September and are available online exclusively at www.dublinzoo.ie. Admission to Wild Lights will be €20 for adults and €15 for children. Annual pass holders can avail of a special rate of €18 euro for adults and €12 euro for children. Children under the age of three go free once booked in advance online.

Wild Lights is brought to the public in partnership with The Vya Creative Lantern Company and DDM Entertainment and Events Inc.