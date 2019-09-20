2019 Allingham Poetry and Fladh Fiction Competitions

There are €300 worth of prizes for winners in Poetry and Flash Fiction competitions at the 2019 Allingham Festival .

Judges include Annemarie Ní Churreáin, writer-in-residence at Maynooth; Denise Blake, Donegal poet and workshop leader; Brian Leyden, author and memoirist; and Leitrim author Jo Holmwood.

Prizes to be awarded at the 2019 Allingham Festival Literary Lunch in the Nirvana Restaurant on Saturday, 9 November in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

Rules and on-line entry forms are found at http://www.allinghamfestival. com/fiction-poetry- competitions

Deadline is September 26