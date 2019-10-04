Pat Kinevane brings silent ‘Before’ play to Carrick-on-Shannon

Pat Kinevane's Before, plays The Dock on Wednesday, October 9 at 8pm.

From the team that brought you Forgotten, Underneath and the Olivier Award-winning Silent, Before is a new play (a one-man performance) with much music, set in Clery’s of Dublin, on the very day this iconic department store shuts - for good.



Pontius is inside, trying to choose a gift for his estranged daughter, whom he hasn’t seen for almost 20 years. He will meet her in an hour.

This father’s journey is both beautiful and strange, from the isolation of his Midlands home, to the madness of O’Connell Street. Some folk are impossible to buy for...



Before was commissioned by Fishamble and has been in development with the support of the Arts Council, National Theatre Studio (London), Pavilion Theatre, RTÉ Concert Orchestra, Georganne Aldrich Heller, Robert Leroy, and The Strollers Touring Network.



Fishamble is an Irish theatre company that is passionate about discovering, developing and producing new plays of national importance with a global reach, while championing the role of the playwright.

Before, written and performed by Pat Kinevane who was the winner of the first Herald Archangle Award of the 2019 Endinbugh Festival’s season, is a performance to see.



Tickets are €18/16 from The Dock box office on 0719650828 or thedock.ie

