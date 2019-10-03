Seamus O'rourke in An Ogeous Brose in The Bush Hotel this Friday night

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Seamus O'rourke in An Ogeous Brose in The Bush Hotel this Friday night

Charlie McGuinness and Seamus O'Rourke

Seamus O'Rourke and Charlie McGuinness were in The Dock with a new play by John McManus An Ogeous Brose last week.


Shannon Gaels GAA Club will present it again in The Bush Hotel on October 4 at 8pm. Tickets cost €15 and can be bought at The Bush Hotel or from Sean at 086 6070590.


A grumpy builder, (O'Rourke) and his young enthusiastic labourer (McGuinness) arrive on Mogue’s Island to dig a grave in the depths of winter. The more they dig, the more they realise that this was not such a good idea. An Ogeous Brose is scary and funny in equal measure.

Also read: Fun events for all the family this October