Seamus O'rourke in An Ogeous Brose in The Bush Hotel this Friday night

Seamus O'Rourke and Charlie McGuinness were in The Dock with a new play by John McManus An Ogeous Brose last week.



Shannon Gaels GAA Club will present it again in The Bush Hotel on October 4 at 8pm. Tickets cost €15 and can be bought at The Bush Hotel or from Sean at 086 6070590.



A grumpy builder, (O'Rourke) and his young enthusiastic labourer (McGuinness) arrive on Mogue’s Island to dig a grave in the depths of winter. The more they dig, the more they realise that this was not such a good idea. An Ogeous Brose is scary and funny in equal measure.

Also read: Fun events for all the family this October