Maud Cotter exhibits in The Dock Carrick-on-Shannon

A new solo exhibition by the artist Maud Cotter takes place in the three galleries in The Dock.



This will be the second iteration of a body of work developed through three leading venues over three years.

Cotter is one of the top contemporary Irish artists - her work has been shown all over the globe and currently The Dock is hosting a solo exhibition of sculptural work by Cotter.



This evolving body of work affirms the mercurial landscape of the mind, and the gallery as a place where matter and consciousness mingle.

From her early days as a stained glass artist, her work has evolved and changed, becoming 3-D and sculptural, while still often retaining an element of the translucency of glass, which may be noticeable in the work on show at The Dock.

This exhibition entitled ‘a consequence of – a breather of air’ is the second of a series of three shows .

The work may stay the same, or evolve somewhat to suit each of the three locations in Limerick, Carrick-on-Shannon and Dublin where the exhibitions are scheduled.



In The Dock the work has been created to specifically fit in the gallery spaces that are housed in the spacious bright rooms of this former court house.

As part of the Per Cent Per Art scheme Crow’s Nest presents the reclaiming of the old, dark brown stairs which connects the offices at the Dock with the gallery spaces.

Bubble has been created by the artist in response to the unique gallery setting. In making it, Maud was responding to the architecture and mood of the large gallery with its original pine flooring and beautiful large Georgian windows.