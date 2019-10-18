See The Aftermath in The Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen
The cast of The Aftermath back row: Derek O’Reilly and Larry O’Halloran. Front Row: Julie Ann McKiernan and Taragh Donohoe
The Aftermath directed by Ronan Ward will perform in The Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen on October 25 and 26, tickets €15.
The Aftermath is written by Alice Lynch and production travels to Cavan and Manorhamilton in November.
