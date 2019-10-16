Sligo Food Trail launch Harvest Fest

Sligo Food Trail is delighted to announce their flagship event, the Harvest Feast will take place this Friday October 18.



This significant gastronomic event is part of Taste The Island, the international Fáilte Ireland initiative. Sligo Food Trail Harvest Feast consists of a sumptuous nine course tasting menu, each specially created by one of Sligo’s top chefs collaborating with artisan producers.



The gala banquet will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa and numbers are strictly limited. MC for the evening will be TV3 celebrity chef Shane Smyth.



This is an opportunity to showcase both the enormously talented chefs and also the remarkable artisan producers on the Sligo Food Trail. The combination is truly electric and organisers guarantee another outstanding event.

The combination of award winning chefs and the best of local produce is a real winner. Anyone lucky enough to be at the Harvest Feast 2017 was bowled over by the incredibly high standard of dishes presented. And those dishes just kept on coming – nine delicious courses, competing for attention.

Harvest Feast 2019 will be equally thrilling for the taste buds.



From the canapé, craft beer and drinks reception at the beginning of the evening to the live music throughout, this is a glittering affair in every way.

Tickets are just €75 each and can be booked online at www.sligofoodtrail.ie or contacting Marie

Casserly on (086) 3182529.