Ó Samhain Exhibition of art in Manorhamilton

Ó Samhain is an exciting new artistic initiative, supported by Ósta, Manorhamilton’s latest dining experience, a restaurant committed not only to great food but to providing a wider cultural experience for visitors to the town.

The exhibition comprises work by three printmakers, Diane Roemer, Iris Hippele and Ulrike Klocker from the USA, Switzerland and Germany respectively, alongside ceramic artist Vincent Flannery and sculptor Séamus Dunbar.

The printmakers are united by a common interest in the Carborundum Print process.

In this unusual technique, carborundum grit suspended in an acrylic binder is painted onto an aluminium plate. When dried, ink is applied, wiped down and the plate is printed onto moistened paper. The process encourages experimentation and makes for a very painterly effect in the resulting artwork, indeed no two prints from the same plate are alike.

Iris Hipple’s work involves organic plant forms, sometimes even with the plant attached to the printing plate. Her deep knowledge of the intaglio printmaking process enables her to develop interesting colour variations and surfaces.

Ulrike Klocker’s prints feature a number of themes: forests, wind tossed seas, human figures and faces. Multi-layered colour applications, sometimes using more than one plate, give a strongly expressionist quality to her work.

Diane Roemer's experiment using painterly qualities of the medium

Diane Roemer’s carborundum plates are a series of experiments, using the painterly qualities of the medium. The surface structure and the richness of the black in a carborundum print along with the built-up layers of colour become not only technique, but also the subject of her work.

Sculptor Séamus Dunbar shows a selection of carvings in stone and wood highlighting his interests both in abstract and figurative forms, and featuring his continuing interest in hand carved lettering in stone.

Vincent Flannery has taught art for many years, and now devotes himself to experimenting with clays and glazes in his ceramic work. He researches his medium by travels in Europe and Asia, establishing links with local potters and sculptors there. Some of the fruits of his research are showcased in this exhibition.

The exhibition opens this Sunday November 3 at 3pm, and can be viewed Wednesday to Sunday, 12- 5 pm for the remainder of the month.

Drop in, chat to the participating artists and maybe pick up a unique gift.