Cork trio set to shine on The Glens Centre stage in Manorhamilton tonight, November 2

Greenshine is a Cork based family trio comprising Noel Shine, Mary Greene and their daughter Ellie.

Their material straddles the boundaries of contemporary, folk and roots and includes many self-penned songs. The band is known for striking family harmonies and excellent musicianship.

Noel is a multi-instrumentalist and this musical dexterity had seen him much in demand as a session and band player by artists as diverse as The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem and funk and soul legends The Republic of Loose amongst many others.

Mary brings rhythm guitar to the mix and her voice is a wonderfully versatile instrument. She has added her talents to the albums of Christy Moore, John Spillane, Mick Hanly and Frances Black as well as cult psychedelic outfit Dr. Strangely Strange.

As a duo, Noel and Mary have released three critically acclaimed albums to date The Land You Love the Best, Unspoken Lines, while Mary’s solo, Sea of Hearts, earned an impressive 8 out of 10 in Hot Press.

Ellie Shine grew up surrounded by music and has been performing in concerts and festivals since the age of 13 including an appearance for President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at The Abbey Theatre. She accompanies herself on the ukulele.

Greenshine play The Glens Centre this Saturday, November 2 at 8pm.

Tickets are €14/12 and can be booked on www.theglenscentre.com or call (071) 9855833.