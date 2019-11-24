Carmel Gunning launches The Song Book of Shamrocks

The Song Book Shamrocks from Geevagh by Carmel Gunning will be launched in Paddy's Bar, Geevagh, on Saturday evening, November 30 at 6pm.



Shamrocks from Geevagh is a collection of 40 songs from Connacht and beyond with CD.

The title of book is a poem by Geevagh poet Michael Kearns which is also included in the forthcoming book.

Carmel has dedicated this collection to the memory of all past musicians, singers, dancers, and actors from Geevagh and the wider general area.



The Geevagh launch for the book and CD Cathair Shligigh together with book of compositions will be held in Paddy's Bar on November 30 at 6pm.

Also available on the night will be The Sligo Maid and the CD Cathair Shliigigh.

Gunning is one of Ireland's most accomplished tin whistle players who is also known for her singing and flute playing and also plays guitar and button accordion.



Gunning's rich stylised form of whistle playing and tradition stems from her homeland of Geevagh in South County Sligo.

This background and tradition aided Gunning's introduction to traditional Irish music which took place at an early age.

She recently celebrated 50 years in music.



Everyone Welcome. Further details: carmelgunning@yahoo.ie

