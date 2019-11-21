Christmas Group Exhibition at Solas Gallery Ballinamore

Solas Art Gallery is delighted to announce the opening of its’ members Christmas Group Exhibition this Friday November 22.



The show will be running into the New Year and promises to be a further eclectic mix of colours, styles and mediums suiting all tastes.

From still life to wild life, abstract to landscape, inclusive of paintings, photography, paper quilling, felted fabrics and intricate embroidery, there is little or nothing to compare with the gift of art at Yuletide.



A piece of art is a personal treasure to enhance anyone’s life for years to come.

Gift vouchers are also available for the gallery as an alternative gift.

Enjoy a glass of mulled wine, some mince pies and a chance to meet the artists (new and regular) and art-lovers alike this Friday.



The show will be officially opened by newly appointed Leitrim County Librarian, Pauline Brennan.

Solas Art Gallery has a long association with Ballinamore Library and its’ many activities over the years.

Doors open at 7.30pm. All welcome. Exhibition remains open until January.

