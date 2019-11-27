Carducci Quartet brings string music to Manorhamilton

Internationally renowned Anglo-Irish string quartet based in the UK, the versatile and award-winning Carducci String Quartet will fill the The Glens Centre with beautiful string music this Friday night, November 29.

The award winning band has performed everything from brand new quartets, classic works by Haydn, complete Shostakovich cycles, and even partnered with folk-rock icon Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull.

Founded in 1997 around the talents of Matthew Denton (violin), Michelle Fleming (violin), Eoin Schmidt-Martin (viola), and Emma Denton (cello), the quartet has won numerous international competitions, including Concert Artists Guild International Competition 2007 and First Prize at Finland’s Kuhmo International Chamber Music Competition 2004.

In 2016, they took home a Royal Philharmonic Society Award for their performances of cycles of the complete Shostakovich Quartets.



This Shostakovich15 project was accompanied by a recording of quartets no 4, 8 and 11: their second disc for Signum Classics, and it was recognised by BBC Music Magazine as “a fine achievement, boasting excellent ensemble, musical insight and sensitive attention to detail.”

The quartet has released a bevy of acclaimed recordings on their own label, Carducci Classics, as well as Signum Classics.

Their Naxos recordings of Philip Glass Quartets have had over six million plays on Spotify.

Described by The Strad as presenting “a masterclass in unanimity of musical purpose, in which severity could melt seamlessly into charm, and drama into geniality″, the Carducci Quartet is recognised as one of today’s most successful string quartets.”

The Carducci Quartet will play The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton on Friday, November 29 at 8pm. Tickets are €17/15. Bookings on

(071) 9855833 or visit www.theglenscentre.com

