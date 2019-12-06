Afternoon dance and presentation to Alzheimers Society in the Ballroom of Romance

Having worked for over six years, as a care worker and activities coordinator with people who suffer from Alzheimers and dementia, Ann O'Hagan discovered the positive effect that singing and listening to music can have on these people.



Through observation of their reactions and their inclination to participate, Ann has no doubt music therapy can transform an environment of anxiety and agitation to one of peace and contentment.



To see the smiles on their faces, swaying from side to side or tapping their foot of the floor and indeed in some cases joining in with the singing, was so rewarding for everyone.

Ann is delighted to be able to do something to brighten the lives of others, especially those people with Alzheimers and dementia.



Ann is donating part of the proceeds from the sale of her CD to The Alzheimers Society. The presentation of that cheque is taking place at an Afternoon Dance in The Rainbow Ballroom of Romance in Glenfarne on Sunday, December 15 from 3-6pm.



Ann has a fantastic line-up of stars taking to the stage including, Mick Flavin, Brian Kerrigan, Paul Kelly, John Farry, Aoife Mc Donagh, Amy Gilgunn, Vincee Carr and Ann McGroary. Eileen Slevin will MC. The proceeds from the raffle and from the door are going to The Cogs Club at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton. Admission is only €10 with children free and loads of spot prizes to be won.

