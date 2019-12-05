Entertainment at The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton to keep you warm and merry

The Glens Centre are promising something for everyone this Christmas!



For music lovers this Christmas they have a spectacular live concert tribute to Pink Floyd on December 7.

The tribute by multi- instrumentalist Girish Paul will allow you to experience not one, but two classic albums by the legendary Pink Floyd, performed live in concert and in their entirety, with live instruments and vocals, studio quality recordings and sound effects, and stunning on-screen visuals throughout.

Then get in the festive mood with The Glen's collaboration with The Rabbit's Riot at The Unlikely Hero: A Christmas Story with a cast of 25 young people under the age of 18 from December 13- 15.



MJ thinks he is dreaming when his toys wake him up to tell him that his little brother, Tommy (who wandered into the woods alone to look for the perfect Christmas) was kidnapped by the Fearr Dorcha and carried off to Tir na nOg.

Once deep in the forest, MJ comes to realise that Tir na nOg is a very real, very magical and very dangerous place. With his unlikely companions, a magical map and a packet of marshmallows he is sent on a whirlwind adventure with talking rabbits, meddling merrows, dancing puppets, Rat Soldiers and a captivating Fairy Queen to save his little brother and bring him home in time for Christmas.

Neil McGarry brings the classic story A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens to life - a must-see for everyone to Manorhamilton on December 19.

Using only Dickens’ original text, McGarry delivers a riveting performance of the classic holiday story.

Fully staged, complete with dancing, this one-man tour de force has left critics and audiences in the US laughing and crying with joy – and rightly so.

Simultaneously moving and entertaining, the result is a kaleidoscope of action, humor and language, delivered with a simplicity that disarms and touches the hear.

Get booking these tickets fast as they will sell out.

And of course top off your Christmas in Manorhamilton with a visit to The Leitrim Sculpture Centre as they present their beautiful Live Crib.



If you are stuck on what to get a loved one for Christmas, grab one of our gift vouchers, there are plenty of big events planned for The Glens in 2020.

Bookings for all events at the Glens on (071) 9855833 or online at theglenscentre.com

