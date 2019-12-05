A new dating TV show is looking for rural singletons seeking love!

For those living and working in the countryside, finding true love is often a difficult task due to their isolation from the larger urban dating pool.

This brand new dating series brought to you by the makers of Gogglebox, Ireland’s got Talent and Fittest Family, want to help rural singletons find their perfect partner.

They want to match some rural romantics up with potential dates, dates that are willing to swap their city life for a more rural way. They want to help the hard-working men and women of the agricultural industry and those that are feeling like they are not part of a singles social scene find true love.



Adults of all ages to apply and whether you are looking to date men or woman they want to hear from you.

Do you live in Rural Ireland? Are you single? Would you like to meet that special someone?

Well this may be the show to help you.



The shows creators want to match rural romantics up with potential dates – dates that are willing to swap city life for a more rural way. If you are interested in taking part in a brand new TV show, email: leah.wallace@kiteentertainment.com or call :087 2301210