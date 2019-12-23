25 years of The Backstage Theatre, Longford in 2020

2020 marks a very special year for Backstage Theatre, Longford as they celebrate 25 years of entertaining the people of the midlands and they are celebrating in style with a spring season jam packed with the very best in theatre, comedy, dance and entertainment for everyone!



Livin’ Dred kick off the theatre season with their highly acclaimed production of Trad starring Seamus O’Rourke and Clare Barrett who brought the house down recently, as the mother, in Much Ado About Nothing.



Continuing the reminiscing Maura Laverty, former trailblazing broadcaster, writer, cookery expert comes back in front of a live and online audience on a surreal TV show called This Was Your life.

Jon Kenny finishes off the season with his darkly comic play Crowman.



The formidable trio of Abbey Theatre, Irish National Opera and Theatre Lovett join forces to bring what’s sure to be the hit of the season with Humperdink’s Hansel and Gretel.



Families can look forward to Backstage Youth Theatre’s 10th Anniversary Panto The Wizard of Longford in January.

The kids fun continues with Kyle Riley’s Kid’s Rock show for under 8’s, Bosco and the ever popular Easter Theatre Camp.

There will be much more local talent on display in 2020 keep your eye out here for further updates.



Book tickets or gift vouchers on (043) 3347888, from Farrell Coy in Longford town or online on www.backstage.ie