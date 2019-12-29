Who will be the next TG4 country music star?

The search for the next big country music star returns to TG4 on January 7.

Glór Tíre is back in the Quays for twelve weeks, as six hopeful singers battle it out with help from mentors, Mike Denver, Trudi Lalor, Patrick Feeney, John McNicholl, Ciarán Rosney and Jim Devine.



Presented by Aoife Ni Thuairisg and Seamús Ó Scanláin, with help from the judges John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shúilleabháin and Jó Ní Chéide who advise and guide the contestants.

The public decide who stays and who will go each week.

Glór Tíre has featured singers such as Lisa McHugh, Nathan Carter and Chantelle Padden over the years.

Local girl Alanna Maher wasfeatured on the TV show a few year ago.

Mum, Aoife McDonagh from Ballymoate hopes to sing her way to the Glór Tíre final with help from Sligo mentor Patrick Feeney.



Aoife's musical influences include her mentor Patrick Feeney, Kris Kristofferson and fellow Sligo native, Sandy Kelly.

This years other singers are Sinéad Black from Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, who will be mentored by Ciarán Rosney, Paschal McAnenly from Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone mentored by Jim Devine, Alex Roe from Clara, Co. Offaly mentored by Trudi Lalor, Philip Magee from Larne, Co. Antrim mentored by John McNicholl and Lisa Callanan from Craughwell, Co. Galway mentored by Mike Denver.



Viewers decide who will stay each week, and can vote by downloading the Glór Tíre app in the app store or on google playstore.

Who will be crowned winner of Glór Tíre 2020? Join us every Tuesday night at 9:30pm from January 7 on TG4.