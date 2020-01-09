Fundraising concert of song and dance in Coleman Music Centre

The Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen, Co Sligo will host its annual fundraising concert on Saturday, January 11 at 8.30pm and what a line-up of acts there are instore this year.



Last year this concert was a complete sell out and there is no doubt that this year will be the same.

The night will be opened by Ceoltóirí Coleman consisting of Fiona Doherty, Michael Hurley, John Dwyer, Maureen O'Dowd, Cliodhna Henry, Niamh McGloin, and a spectacular dance exhibition by Laura Ganley and Laura Johnston.



Special guests on the night include Fr James Mc Donagh, Nora O’ Connor, The McGrath Family Killaraght, The Horan Family, Junior Davey, Megan Walsh and many more.

This show will sell out quickly so book your tickets now on (071)9182599 or visit colemanirishmusic.com for more information.

Tickets are €12 per person.

There are lots of exciting shows planned for 2020 so keep an eye out over the coming weeks for more information.

