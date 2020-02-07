The Breffni Players revive Juno and the Paycock at The Dock

The Breffni Players will perform Juno and the Paycock in the Dock from February 25 - 29 each night at 8pm.



Do not miss Sean O'Casey's highly entertaining masterpiece which established him as a playwright in London where it ran for months. The play runs for two hours including interval.



The play is a tragic comedy in which O’Casey in his masterful style aligns comedy with tragedy to produce a humorous drama about a Dublin tenement family in the 1920s. This production by The Breffni Players is directed by Angus Dunne with a star studded cast of 16.



If interested in joining the Breffni Players contact Jim Gorman, President, Edwina McNulty, Chairperson, or any member of the cast on (086) 6574576.

