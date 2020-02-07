The Breffni Players revive Juno and the Paycock at The Dock
The Breffni Players in rehearsals for Juno and the Paycock at the Dock
The Breffni Players will perform Juno and the Paycock in the Dock from February 25 - 29 each night at 8pm.
Do not miss Sean O'Casey's highly entertaining masterpiece which established him as a playwright in London where it ran for months. The play runs for two hours including interval.
The play is a tragic comedy in which O’Casey in his masterful style aligns comedy with tragedy to produce a humorous drama about a Dublin tenement family in the 1920s. This production by The Breffni Players is directed by Angus Dunne with a star studded cast of 16.
If interested in joining the Breffni Players contact Jim Gorman, President, Edwina McNulty, Chairperson, or any member of the cast on (086) 6574576.
