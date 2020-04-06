Join in the #CreativityAgainstCorona challenge and put pen to paper!

As we’re all coping with the new realities of self-isolation and sensible precautions, the Allingham Arts Association is offering a #CreativityAgainst Corona Challenge.

Members of the Allingham Arts Association are inviting creative people everywhere to share your collective concern and goodwill by sharing poetry.

For full details on what's involved go online to view their two-minute invitation video at https://www.facebook.com/AllinghamArts/ videos/529482721304886/

Do you know a poem that would bring a smile (or a tear) to others? A classic poem, a contemporary poem, or perhaps a poem of your own?

The Allingham Arts Association would like to invite you to post it on Facebook, Twitter, and/or Instagram with the hashtag #CreativityAgainstCorona and @AllinghamArts, and the Association will share their favourites.

Any poems in any formats – traditional, free verse, prose poems – are welcome. You can post videos or written pieces, or post links to them if they’re already on-line.

No competition, no prizes – just a chance to share our humanity.

The #CreativityAgainstCorona Challenge is the Association's attempt to turn the motto of the Allingham Arts Association, “Creativity Across Borders”, into a channel for constructive activity in these difficult times.

Please join in!