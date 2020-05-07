WATCH: Call out to the youth of Ireland to join in a Ceili in the Kitchen on June 13!

As part of the Government’s #InThisTogether campaign, Creative Ireland, RTÉ & Áirc Damhsa will bring Cruinniú na nÓg online for 2020.

Today, May 7 marked the launch of the launched a flagship event for Cruinniú na nÓg.

Organisers want the young people of Ireland to have their own Céilí in the Kitchen on June 13. Over the next few weeks Edwina Guckian, Catherine Jordan, Thomas Johnston and Mikel Murfi along with the youth at Áirc Damhsa will be providing young people with the toolkit to have your own Céilí in the Kitchen through music, song, dance & storytelling.

The toolkit will be launched on Monday, May 18 at www.aircdamhsa.com/ceili