Keeping Leitrim in business - Your daily five@5

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Leitrim and local businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.

Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepLeitrimInBusiness

Today's five@5 are:

Stenson's Foodfare,

Hyde Street, Mohill.

Tel: 071-96 31800

DFM Agri,

Lough Rinn Road,

Mohill.

Tel: 087-607 3988 f

Facebook https://www.facebook. com/agrifarmmodels/

Jetwash International Ltd,

Carrigallen,

Co. Leitrim.

Tel: 049-433 9703

www.jetwash.ie

Peter McCawley,

Animal Collection,

Dowra,

Co. Leitrim.

Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society,

The Showgrounds,

Carrick-on-Shannon,

Co. Roscommon.

Tel: 086-388 3112

www.midlandandwesternlivestock.com

https://www.facebook.com/Midland-and-Western-Charolais- Club-350491182025922/