Junior Art Exhibition at Solas Gallery Ballinamore

Spring is just around the corner and Solas Art Gallery is preparing to host its’ annual Junior Exhibition. Every year we look forward to this show, which is always a delightfully varied collection of creative inspiration from school children, mostly from County Leitrim.

This year it will be a virtual show hosted by kunstmatrix.com and entries are invited from anywhere in Ireland, submitted by email at solasartgallery@gmail.com before January 15.



Children up to age 18 are invited to create one artwork per person in any medium, then photograph or scan the art piece to email including their Name, Age, School (and/or Location if outside Leitrim). It is preferably to use white backgrounds for sculpture etc.



The exhibition will launch with an online event on Saturday January 23.

Updates will be posted on both Facebook www.facebook.com/solasartgallery, Instagram at gallerysolasart and on our website www.solasart.ie

We always do our very best to show every piece submitted, however numbers are more limited in the Virtual gallery, therefore no late entries can be accepted. We encourage entrants to submit as soon as to ensure possibly being part of the final exhibition.

Looking forward to both seeing and showing your work in this exhibition. All of us at Solas Art Gallery would like to wish you both good luck and good health in 2021.

Also read: Leitrim mosaics feature in new book