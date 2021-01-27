Donal O'Connor and band launch new album with free live gig on Leitrim's The Dock website

Boyle singer/songwriter, Donal O'Connor has just released his third album called 'Black 'n Blue'.

The original plan was to launch the album in The Dock in October 2020 – but we all know what has happened to even the best plans for anything last year!

This did not deter Donal however and he gathered a great group of musicians together to record a live gig in The Dock's performance Space.

With the brand new sound and lighting system that is now installed there the gig sounded amazing and you can hear just how good it was by visiting The Dock's website from Friday 29 and Saturday 30 January where the gig will be available to stream for free.

Donal hopes to be able to perform to a live audience in 2021 but for now he is thrilled to perform for you online. This way, fans, friends and family based locally and from all the world over can share in the launch concert and enjoy a great live gig with all the home comforts!

Tune in, sit back and enjoy some great original live music on www.thedock.ie at 8pm on Friday 29.