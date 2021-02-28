Roscommon Arts Centre gets set to celebrate St Patricks Day with ‘Mummers Parade’

As part of their St Patrick’s Day online programme of events, Roscommon Arts Centre present The Mummers Parade with dancer Edwina Guckian. Throughout the lockdowns of 2020 Edwina Guckian and a group of musicians from Leitrim dressed up as mummers and called from house to house across the county bringing a song, step, tune and a chat to the door step of the older generation. Together with Roscommon Arts Centre, Edwina is now calling for musicians, dancers and singers, young and old and the Irish diaspora across the world to dress up as mummers and call to people in their community that might welcome a doorstep visit on St. Patrick’s Day.

The mummer’s tradition is all about dressing up in disguise, knocking on your neighbours door, entertaining with a tune, song, step or a story and bringing lots of fun and devilment with you. Normally associated with Christmas – this year, the arts centre are transporting the tradition to St. Patrick’s Day – anyone can be a mummer!

On St Patrick’s Day Edwina and her own band of mummers Fionnuala Maxwell & Brian Mostyn, will be out and about in Roscommon on behalf of Roscommon Arts Centre and they hope that you and your flock of SPD mummers will join the Mummers Parade by doing likewise in their own areas as they mark our National day with this old Irish tradition.

Edwina and her mummers will also be visiting Nursing Homes in Roscommon on the day for a series of outdoor performances and window visits to those less mobile as they mark our national day with this uniquely Irish tradition.

In the lead up to March 17th, Edwina will host two information sessions on Wednesday 3rd of March for all those interested in taking part in our Mummers’ Parade. They will be held at 10am & 8pm GMT to accommodate people attending in different time zones. To register for a session go to: www.edwinaguckian.com

Join in the fun by popping along to the Mummer’s information session with Edwina on March 3rd, then dig out a costume, practice a tune or a step and help spread some joy this St. Patrick’s Day to those who need it most in your community by joining The Mummers’ Parade.

Send your photos and videos to info@edwinaguckian.com / +35386 1649989 on Whats App and use the hashtag #RTEvirtualparade #Roscommonartscentre when sharing on social media.

Remaining conscious of Government guidelines and restrictions, please follow the guidance below:

Your “flock” should be just that – family member or those within your bubble

You should remain within your 5km radius

Observe social distancing of 2 metres

Wear a mask & use hand sanitiser

Don’t shake hands with anyone you’re visiting and remind they about social distancing

Perform outside so people can watch you from their doors or windows

Avoid performing outside at houses on busy roads or bends in the road

The Mummers Parade is supported by Roscommon County Council & The Arts Council of Ireland. For more information on The Mummers Parade go to www.roscommonartscentre.ie