Spring Exhibition by Solas Art Gallery

Spring is waking the natural world reminding us though winter may have been endless, as we were confined indoors, this too shall eventually pass.

By now we are all hopefully, getting used to interacting online in ways that we didn’t have time for before, our computers have become communication devices which take us to places we can't unfortunately otherwise go. Virtual travelling has become the new adventuring, and you don't have to don your hat and coat!

It's the time of year again when Solas Art Gallery hosts its Annual Members Group Spring Show.

As the organisers are unsure of how things will be, to be sure to be sure, they have decided that this group exhibition will be online at kunstmatrix.com where you can virtually walk round the gallery and view the exhibition at your leisure, no matter what time of day or night.

They trust this show will inspire and delight their viewers as we head towards brighter days in more ways than one.

The show officially opens on Friday, March 19 at 7.30pm online via Zoom.

All works will be available to purchase.

For this and any other inquiries please ring Gail on 0719644210 10am to 6pm Tuesday to Saturday.

Updated information on this and other events and exhibitions can be seen on their website at www.solasart.ie where there is also a link to the online gallery exhibitions currently on show and any zoom openings.

Stay safe and well!